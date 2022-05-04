"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Judas Priest To Be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

posted May 4, 2022 at 9:04 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

British heavy metal icons Judas Priest has been confirmed as one of the inductees into the 2022 class of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The band has been campaigning to be inducted for years and now, finally, they will become members. Joining them will be Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Harry Belafonte, Elizabeth Cotten, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson. The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on November 5th.

