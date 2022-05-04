Cradle Of Filth Parts With Guitarist Richard Shaw And Keyboardist Anabelle Iratni
Band Photo: Cradle Of Filth (?)
British extreme Gothic metal veterans Cradle Of Filth has announced that they have parted company with guitarist Richard Shaw And keyboardist Anabelle Iratni. A statement from frontman Dani Filth, in which he introduces their replacements, reads as follows:
"It is with the gravest of sadness that Cradle Of Filth announce the departure of guitarist Richard Shaw and keyboardist Anabelle Iratni from the band’s ranks.
"Due to other commitments Richard is passing his prestigious baton to newcomer Donny Burbage, who will be fulfilling guitar duties throughout the forthcoming US tour with Danzig, alongside Ashok and bassist Daniel Firth.
"We also say farewell to Anabelle and thank her for her awesome contribution on Existence Is Futile, her successor being the very talented singer/keyboardist Zoe Marie Federoff.
"As with Rich, the band wish Anabelle continued success in all her future endeavours.
"Unfortunately it just is what it is.If someone feels that their tenure with the band has ended, then who am I to argue with that?
"We have to respect that people have personal commitments and/or sometimes find the career choice of being in a band like Cradle a tad overshelming.
"?That being said, the band are continuing as indefatigably as ever, with a slew of Summer festival dates happening after the tour with Danzig in the US and Canada, plus further Autumn announcements to follow swiftly after. We also have another exciting announcement to share, but all in due course!
"Regardless of what befalls us, we stay FILTHY!
"?For those of you not in the know, Cradle Of Filth are pleased to announce headlining dates whilst on their off days from the Danzig tour. VIP add ons are available for select dates."
The mentioned tour dates are as follows:
May 12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
May 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
May 22 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
May 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
May 25 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
June 1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
June 2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
June 3 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
June 4 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
June 6 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Corona
June 7 - Quebec City, QC - Impérial Bell
June 9 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
June 10 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
June 11 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
