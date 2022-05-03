Interview

Darkher Mastermind Jayn Maiven Discusses New Album "The Buried Storm," The Gap Between Albums And More

Doom metal has a wonderful way of painting the darkest mental landscapes there could be. Sometimes, just the sound can conjure up thoughts of harsh terrain, oppressive surroundings and even make one's skin feel cold. Such is the case with "The Buried Storm," the latest offering from English dark doom outfit Darkher.

A one woman band led by Jayn Maiven, it was in 2016 that the first album, "Realms" was released and six years later, the sophomore effort, "The Buried Storm" is available. To find out more about the record, the gap in between releases and more, Metal Underground was fortunate enough to put some questions to Jayn Maiven, who had the following to say:

Diamond Oz: Congratulations on your new album, "The Buried Storm." It's been six years since your debut full length "Realms" was released. Why was there such a long gap in between albums?

Jayn Maiven: Thank you . For many reasons, for the first couple of years following ‘Realms’ release, I was focused on playing live and touring. Following that I had some ill health and collectively we had the pandemic which slowed things down, but i think for the most part an album can take time to be complete, especially when doing the writing, production, recording and mixing alone- it can be a very slow process.

Oz: Musically, what would you say makes "The Buried Storm" different from “Realms"?

Jayn: I think there is more emphasis and focus on the orchestral instruments and the harmonies on this album. It felt more cinematic and visual when i was creating it.

Oz: What's the meaning behind the album title?

Jayn: The storm relates to dark emotions and The Buried Storm refers to leaving those emotions behind and finding a sense of peace.

Oz: Thus far you've released music videos for the songs, "Lowly Weep," "Where The Devil Waits" and "Love's Sudden Death." Why were these songs chosen to represent the album and how did you find the filming process?

Jayn: It was a very creative process to make all of the videos, I rarely have much of a concept, more of a mood which i want to capture, to fit within the framework of the music. ‘Where The Devil Waits’ was filmed by a videographer friend Kathryn Pogue, Directed and Edited by myself. We shot the video in the grounds of Muncaster Castle in Cumbria during 2020. ‘Lowly Weep’ and ‘Loves Sudden Death’ were filmed and edited by myself whilst we were in various stages of lock down. I ventured out many times to capture and gather various footage elements and then edited in my studio.

Oz: The videos are all filmed outside in places like Cumbria and Hebden Bridge. How big of a role does nature play in shaping your music and lyrics?

Jayn: I find that Nature provides the best backdrop for my videos, it plays an intrinsic role in the creation of the music as it inspires so much of the atmosphere.

Oz: The album cover is a wonderful photograph, I believe taken by Kathryn Pogue. How well do you think the picture captures the spirit of the music and do you believe photography has any advantages over paintings or illustrations when it comes to artwork?

Jayn: Thank you. thats correct, Kathryn took that image when we visited Cumbria to film. I felt that the image fit the mood of the album really well, particularly as there are references to the Sea in some of the songs, so it felt symbolic. As far as artwork goes, i like Photography and other artforms equally, which is why i wanted an element of hand drawn imagery on the album and chose the hands by Amunra Ancient to adorn the centre of the CD and Vinyl.

Oz: You have a number of guests appearing on the album. How much influence did these musicians have in terms of song writing?

Jayn: The songs were already written and half produced at the time that the additonal elements were added, so there were no song writing collaborations only layered parts which were added later.

Oz: Going forward, what plans do you have for the near future? Will you be performing live much to promote the record?

Jayn: I plan to keep writing and being creative, whilst also rehearsing for some shows this year and next.

Oz: Thank you very much for your time and I wish you only the best for "The Buried Storm.”

Jayn: Thank you very much, thats most appreciated.