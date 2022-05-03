Post. Festival 2022 Lineup Announced To Include Boris And Pelican

Post. Festival is back with a grander scope and eyes set on establishing the finest assemblage of niche rock artists to take place on American soil. Following the examples set by like-minded European events, the Post. Festival is as much about community and respect and support as it is about music and culture. It is a celebration both for fans and artists, an opportunity to come together and revel in a scene that has built itself from within to the point of global presence, without the aid of commercial status. Some of the most exceptional and creative musicians work within the realms of “post”-adjacent genres, and it is this festival’s goal to bring as many of them as possible together for one weekend to give them the opportunity to show out and share their work with a wildly dedicated fan base.

This year’s line-up includes: BORIS, PELICAN, NOTHING, PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH, JUNIUS, ARMS AND SLEEPERS, COASTLANDS, I HEAR SIRENS, FACS, GLASSING, PILLARS, FRAYLE, COLIN PHILS, GLACIER, BRAVE ARROWS, BLACK FLAK AND THE NIGHTMARE FIGHTERS, & ONUS.

Post. Festival Day 1 will begin at 5pm on Friday, September 9, and Day 2 will begin at 3pm on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Ticket Link HERE