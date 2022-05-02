Report

Goatwhore's First Stop Of Tour Levels Mesa, Arizona

“An End to Nothing” was the song Goatwhore chose to kick off their set during their most recent stop in Mesa, Arizona. That was the perfect play on words considering the Goatwhore touring machine was shut down for a couple of years by the pandemic. The extreme metal masses have missed them without a doubt and their fanbase in Arizona was no exception.

Tonight, Goatwhore played like they were shot out of a cannon. The energy level after a two-year hiatus from touring was evident. Their set only consisted of seven songs, but it felt like there were 666 of them. We relished every second of it. Every note lasted forever and every beat was in slo-mo like “The Matrix.” It was the first night of the tour but they played it with such intensity, it had the feel as if it was their last show ever.

If you’ve never been to a Goatwhore show, they exude a ton of energy and it flows non-stop between band and audience. Ben Falgoust is one of the most underrated frontmen in metal. He’s constantly interacting with the audience and egging them on. Sammy Duet, sounds like he’s playing two guitars since his rhythms and leads are so tight and crunchy throughout each and every song. The rhythm section anchored by Zack Simmons and Robert Coleman are the cement thickening all this heaviness into one amazing must see, live band.

Even with just a seven song set-list, the band just about touched on every album within their discography. Every generation of Goatwhore fan was fulfilled. I was super stoked to hear that “Apocalyptic Havoc” made the cut. This is my favorite of all Goatwhore tracks and in my opinion, should always be included in their set-list. It should come as no surprise that the show’s closer was “FBS,” definitely “Le Roi” of all Goatwhore tracks. The Mesa, Arizona audience responded in earnest and their reaction was the high that Goatwhore needed to carry onto the next stop and beyond. Laissez le bon temps rouler!