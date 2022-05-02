Headline News

Drummer Gabe Serbian (The Locust, Head Wound City, Etc.) Has Died

Drummer Gabe Serbian (The Locust, Head Wound City, etc.) has passed away on April 30th, 2022. The Locust issued the below statement regarding his death:

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have to share the passing of Gabe Serbian on April 30th, 2022. This world will miss Gabe as a friend, family member, musician, and artist. He will continue to live on in so many ways and through everyone he has connected with during his time with us. May 1st is his birthday, and we hope that you can find a way to celebrate his life.

During this difficult time we ask that you give Gabe’s family privacy.”