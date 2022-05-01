PeelingFlesh Premiere New Song "G Check" From Upcoming New EP "Human Pudding"
Oklahoma-based slam band PeelingFlesh premiere a new song named “G Check”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Human Pudding", which will be out in stores June 1, 2022 via Vile Tapes Records.
Check out now "G Check" streaming via YouTube for you below.
