See: Lorna Shore Premiere New Single “Sun Eater” Live

Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)

Deathcore outfit Lorna Shore premiered a new song titled “Sun Eater” live during their April 29th show in Knoxville, TN. Fan-filmed footage of this unreleased new track can be streamed below.

You can see Lorna Shore live on the below remaining dates:

w/ Signs Of The Swarm & Distant:

05/01 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

05/02 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar

05/04 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

w/ Suicide Silence, Carnifex, Upon A Burning Body, Signs Of The Swarm, AngelMaker & Distant:

05/06 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

05/07 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

05/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

05/10 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

05/11 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

05/13 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

05/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

05/15 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot

05/17 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

05/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels

05/19 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

05/20 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

05/21 Reading, PA – Reverb

05/22 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

05/24 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

05/25 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

05/27 Arlington, TX – Choctaw Stadium (‘So What?! Festival‘)

05/28 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

05/29 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

05/31 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre

06/01 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre

06/02 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

06/03 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

06/04 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

w/ Distant:

06/06 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

06/07 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

06/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

06/10 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco

06/11 Savannah, GA – Aura Fest