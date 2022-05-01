See: Lorna Shore Premiere New Single “Sun Eater” Live
Deathcore outfit Lorna Shore premiered a new song titled “Sun Eater” live during their April 29th show in Knoxville, TN. Fan-filmed footage of this unreleased new track can be streamed below.
You can see Lorna Shore live on the below remaining dates:
w/ Signs Of The Swarm & Distant:
05/01 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood
05/02 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar
05/04 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse
w/ Suicide Silence, Carnifex, Upon A Burning Body, Signs Of The Swarm, AngelMaker & Distant:
05/06 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
05/07 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
05/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
05/10 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
05/11 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
05/13 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
05/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
05/15 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot
05/17 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
05/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels
05/19 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
05/20 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
05/21 Reading, PA – Reverb
05/22 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
05/24 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
05/25 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
05/27 Arlington, TX – Choctaw Stadium (‘So What?! Festival‘)
05/28 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
05/29 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
05/31 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre
06/01 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre
06/02 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford
06/03 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
06/04 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
w/ Distant:
06/06 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
06/07 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom
06/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
06/10 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
06/11 Savannah, GA – Aura Fest
