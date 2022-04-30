Battle Beast Premiere New Bonus Track "Tempest Of Blades"

Heavy metal band Battle Beast premiere their new song "Tempest Of Blades" off the bonus version of their latest record "Circus Of Doom". The album was recorded at JKB Studios in Helsinki and produced and mixed by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund.

Comments bassist Eero Sipilä:

"'Tempest of Blades' is a no-frills heavy metal assault on all senses, custom made to start a mosh-pit in your own living room. So turn up that volume and enjoy this last missing attraction to the Circus Of Doom!"