Confessions Of A Traitor Premiere New Music Video “Peacekeeper”

London, UK band Confessions Of A Traitor have inked a record deal with Facedown Records. Their first effort via that label will be their new studio full-length “Punishing Myself Before God Does“, which will be released on September 16th, 2022. A first music video for the advance track “Peacekeeper” has premiered online and is streaming below.



