Confessions Of A Traitor Premiere New Music Video “Peacekeeper”
London, UK band Confessions Of A Traitor have inked a record deal with Facedown Records. Their first effort via that label will be their new studio full-length “Punishing Myself Before God Does“, which will be released on September 16th, 2022. A first music video for the advance track “Peacekeeper” has premiered online and is streaming below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Death of a Deity Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Rammstein Premiere New Music Video "Angst"
0 Comments on "Confessions Of A Traitor Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.