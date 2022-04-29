Anime Torment Premiere New Song & NSFW Music Video "Corpseater" From Upcoming New EP
Litomerice/Prague, Czech Republic-based dissonant deathcore crew Anime Torment premiere a new song and music video named “Corpseater”, taken from their upcoming EP, expected out later this year.
Check out now "Corpseater" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
ONI Premiere New Music Video “Secrets”
- Next Article:
Death of a Deity Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Anime Torment Premiere New Song & NSFW Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.