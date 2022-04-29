ONI Premiere New Music Video “Secrets” - Iggy Pop & Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe Guest

ONI - the progressive metalcore unit led by Jake Oni - premiere a new single and music video named “Secrets” streaming via YouTube for you below. Punk/Rock n’ Roll legend Iggy Pop and Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe guest. ONI‘s new effort “Loathing Light“, has been slated for a June 17th release by Ironshore Records.

Tells Oni:

“He came down, we had some food and just chilled. And then he did his thing all over the song. He asked me for ideas about how to approach it, which was just crazy and cool. It all worked so well and came out sick.”

Adds Blythe:

“It was awesome to work with Jake again, and of course the usual suspects, my compatriots Mark Morton and Josh Wilbur – always a good time. But to be on a track and film a video with one of my biggest influences as a frontman, the OG godfather of punk and living legend Iggy Pop? Completely priceless.”