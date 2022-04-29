Misery Index Premiere New Music Video “Complete Control”
Baltimore based death metal band Misery Index premiere a new official music video for the title track to their seventh studio full-length, “Complete Control“. Century Media have a May 13th release date scheduled for the new record.
Comment the group:
“‘Complete Control‘ draws equally on our hardcore punk and old school death metal influences. The lyrics describe the awakening of a protagonist; one who becomes acutely aware of the totalizing power structures in everyday society that work not just from “above” – but from within as well.”
You can catch Misery Index on the below co-headlining tour with Origin:
05/05 Columbia, MO – The Blue Note (no Wolf King/Wake)
05/06 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
05/07 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
05/07 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
05/09 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
05/10 Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey
05/11 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques
05/12 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere
05/13 Boston, MA – Sonia
05/14 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar
05/15 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
05/16 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
05/17 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
05/18 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
05/20 Houston, TX – Acadia
05/21 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
05/22 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
