Misery Index Premiere New Music Video “Complete Control”

Band Photo: Misery Index (?)

Baltimore based death metal band Misery Index premiere a new official music video for the title track to their seventh studio full-length, “Complete Control“. Century Media have a May 13th release date scheduled for the new record.

Comment the group:

“‘Complete Control‘ draws equally on our hardcore punk and old school death metal influences. The lyrics describe the awakening of a protagonist; one who becomes acutely aware of the totalizing power structures in everyday society that work not just from “above” – but from within as well.”

You can catch Misery Index on the below co-headlining tour with Origin:

05/05 Columbia, MO – The Blue Note (no Wolf King/Wake)

05/06 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

05/07 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

05/07 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

05/09 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

05/10 Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey

05/11 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

05/12 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere

05/13 Boston, MA – Sonia

05/14 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar

05/15 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

05/16 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

05/17 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

05/18 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

05/20 Houston, TX – Acadia

05/21 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

05/22 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live