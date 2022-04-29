Betraying The Martyrs Premiere New Music Video “Swan Song”
French metalcore outfit Betraying The Martyrs premiere a new official music video for their new track “Swan Song“. That single is assumed to be among the songs set for inclusion on the groups upcoming EP. The track is the second single to arrive from Betraying The Martyrs since they welcomed Rui Martins as their new frontman.
