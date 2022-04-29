Distant Premiere New Music Video For “Cursed”
Deathcore band Distant premiere a new official music video for “Cursed“streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tell the band: “‘Cursed‘ is a new chapter in the story of Distant. The story starts where Aeons Of Oblivion left off and takes us on a pilgrimage to the new dimensions full of despair.”
Distant have the below tour dates booked for 2022:
w/ Lorna Shore & Signs Of The Swarm:
04/29 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse
04/30 Louisville, KY – Art Sanctuary
05/01 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood
05/02 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar
05/04 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse
w/ Lorna Shore:
06/06 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
06/07 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom
06/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
06/10 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
06/11 Savannah, GA – Aura Fest
w/ Suicide Silence, Carnifex, Lorna Shore, Signs Of The Swarm and AngelMaker:
05/06 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
05/07 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
05/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
05/10 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
05/11 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
05/13 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
05/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
05/15 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot
05/17 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
05/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels
05/19 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
05/20 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
05/21 Reading, PA – Reverb
05/22 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
05/24 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
05/25 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
05/27 Arlington, TX – Choctaw Stadium (‘So What?! Festival‘)
05/28 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
05/29 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
05/31 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre
06/01 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre
06/02 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford
06/03 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
06/04 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
w/ Lorna Shore & Signs Of The Swarm:
06/06 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
06/07 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom
06/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
06/09 Memphis, TN – Growler’s
06/10 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
06/11 Savannah, GA – Aura Fest
