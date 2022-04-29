Nothing More Premiere New Music Video “Tired Of Winning”
Nothing More premiere the second single from their forthcoming studio full-length titled “Tired Of Winning”. An accompanying music video for this latest song is streaming for you below.
Comments frontman Jonny Hawkins:
“We find ourselves in the same position humanity has found itself over and over again… at the end of a series of self made problems. When we wake up to this, we realize that we are our own worst enemy, yet we focus so much of our energy on externalizing our problems. This song is a bird’s eye view of human nature.”
You can catch Nothing More next month with Asking Alexandria, Atreyu and Eva Under Fire:
05/13 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
05/14 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
05/15 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
05/17 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
05/18 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
05/20 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
05/21 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville
05/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
05/24 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory
05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
05/27 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
05/28 Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale
05/29 Reading, PA – Theatre at Santander Arena
05/31 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
06/01 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
06/03 Chicago, IL – The Riviera
06/04 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
06/05 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
06/07 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
06/08 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
06/09 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
06/12 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
06/13 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
06/15 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
06/16 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
06/18 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center + Arena
06/19 Houston, TX – House of Blues
