Nothing More Premiere New Music Video “Tired Of Winning”

Nothing More premiere the second single from their forthcoming studio full-length titled “Tired Of Winning”. An accompanying music video for this latest song is streaming for you below.







Comments frontman Jonny Hawkins:

“We find ourselves in the same position humanity has found itself over and over again… at the end of a series of self made problems. When we wake up to this, we realize that we are our own worst enemy, yet we focus so much of our energy on externalizing our problems. This song is a bird’s eye view of human nature.”

You can catch Nothing More next month with Asking Alexandria, Atreyu and Eva Under Fire:

05/13 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

05/14 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

05/15 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

05/17 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

05/18 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

05/20 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

05/21 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

05/24 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

05/27 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

05/28 Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale

05/29 Reading, PA – Theatre at Santander Arena

05/31 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

06/01 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

06/03 Chicago, IL – The Riviera

06/04 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

06/05 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

06/07 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

06/08 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

06/09 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

06/12 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

06/13 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

06/15 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

06/16 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

06/18 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center + Arena

06/19 Houston, TX – House of Blues