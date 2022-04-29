Void Of Vision Premiere New Music Video “Altar” - Creeper’s Hannah Greenwood Guests
Australian metal band Void Of Vision premiere a new music video for their track “Altar” streaming via YouTube for you below. Creeper‘s Hannah Greenwood guests on that track. The song is taken from the bandn‘s recently released EP “Chronicles II: Heaven“, out now via UNFD.
