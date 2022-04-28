"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Djevelkult Premiere New Song "The Life Destroyer" From Upcoming New Album "Drep alle guder"

posted Apr 28, 2022 at 2:07 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Norwegian black metal outfit Djevelkult premiere a new song entitled “The Life Destroyer”, taken from their upcoming new album "Drep alle guder", which will be out in stores next month via Soulseller.

Check out now "The Life Destroyer" streaming via YouTube for you below.


Comment the band:

"'The Life Destroyer’ is the behemoth psalm of our upcoming album and we dare say one of our proudest compositions of all our works so far.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Djevelkult Premiere New Song 'The Life Destroyer'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 