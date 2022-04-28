Djevelkult Premiere New Song "The Life Destroyer" From Upcoming New Album "Drep alle guder"
Norwegian black metal outfit Djevelkult premiere a new song entitled “The Life Destroyer”, taken from their upcoming new album "Drep alle guder", which will be out in stores next month via Soulseller.
Check out now "The Life Destroyer" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comment the band:
"'The Life Destroyer’ is the behemoth psalm of our upcoming album and we dare say one of our proudest compositions of all our works so far.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Thorium Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Ocean Of Entropy Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Djevelkult Premiere New Song 'The Life Destroyer'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.