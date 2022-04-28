Djevelkult Premiere New Song "The Life Destroyer" From Upcoming New Album "Drep alle guder"

Norwegian black metal outfit Djevelkult premiere a new song entitled “The Life Destroyer”, taken from their upcoming new album "Drep alle guder", which will be out in stores next month via Soulseller.

Check out now "The Life Destroyer" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Comment the band:

"'The Life Destroyer’ is the behemoth psalm of our upcoming album and we dare say one of our proudest compositions of all our works so far.”