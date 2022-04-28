Headline News
Rivers Of Nihil Part Ways With Guitarist Jon Topore
Progressive technical death metal band Rivers Of Nihil announce the departure of rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Jon Topore from the band's ranks. States the band via their social media:
“After nearly eight years of working together Rivers of Nihil has decided to part ways with guitarist Jonathan Topore. Like any relationship, sometimes it becomes clear that it is simply time for a change that will be in the best interest of everyone involved. We love Jon and we still consider him to be a great friend to all of us in the band."
They continue:
With that being said, we would like to announce that our very old friend Andy Thomas from Black Crown Initiate (and ‘Where Owls Know My Name‘ guest vocal/music video/tambourine fame) will be stepping in for our upcoming headlining tour with Fallujah, Alluvial, and Warforged.
As a fellow Reading, PA area native Andy has been passively and actively involved with Rivers of Nihil since our inception and there is no other person that we trust more than him to take on this position.
We look forward to seeing all of you on tour.”
Rivers Of Nihil will be out on a headlining tour this spring with Fallujah, Alluvial and Warforged. That trek will perform at the below cities:
05/06 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel
05/07 Manchester, NH – Jewel
05/08 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
05/10 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
05/11 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger
05/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
05/13 Nashville, TN – The End
05/14 Orlando, FL – The Haven
05/15 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
05/17 New Orleans, LA – Southport Hall
05/18 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
05/19 Dallas, TX – Amplified
05/20 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live (feat. Hypocrisy)
05/21 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar
05/22 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
05/24 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick (feat. The Zenith Passage)
05/25 Los Angeles, CA – 1720 (feat. The Zenith Passage)
05/26 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery (feat. The Zenith Passage)
05/27 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone (feat. The Zenith Passage)
05/28 Portland, OR – Star Theater
05/29 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
05/31 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
06/01 Denver, CO – Bluebird (feat. Burial In The Sky)
06/02 Kansas City, MO – BLVD (feat. Burial In The Sky)
06/03 Chicago, IL – Reggies (feat. Burial In The Sky)
06/04 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary (feat. Burial In The Sky)
06/05 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse (feat. Burial In The Sky)
