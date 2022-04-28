Dawn Of Ouroboros Premiere New Music Video For “Sorrow’s Eclipse“ - Sign With Prosthetic Records
Dawn Of Ouroboros premiere of a new music video for their song “Sorrow’s Eclipse“ streaming via YouTube for you below. In other news the group just have inked a record deal with Prosthetic Records.
Comment the band:
“After the surprise success of our debut album we are proud about our signing to Prosthetic Records for our follow-up. Prosthetic is of course a label with a long distinguished history who has a reputation for supporting groundbreaking bands. We are truly grateful for their support in the music we create and hope to have a long relationship as we continue our musical exploration.
We are also proud to announce our second album is complete, and are excited to share our continuation of our ‘no rules’ approach to progressive metal when the time comes.
Until then, we plan to spend 2022 first touring with our new label mates Tómarúm, as well as performing as much as possible.”
Dawn Of Ouroboros have booked the below dates with Tómarúm joining them:
05/29 Virginia Beach, VA – Scandals
05/30 Pittsburgh, PA – Black Forge
05/31 TBA – TBA
06/01 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
06/02 Philadelphia, PA – Foto Club
06/03 Washington, DC – Atlas Brew Works
06/04 Milton, DE – Brimming Horn Meadery
