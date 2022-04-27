Terror Premiere New Music Video For New Single “Pain Into Power”

Hardcore veterans Terror premiere the title track to their new studio full-length “Pain Into Power“, which will arrive in stores next Friday, May 06th through Pure Noise Records. That outing finds the group reunited with founding guitarist Todd Jones (Nails,) who also produced the album.

Terror touring plans include:

04/27 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone (feat. Mindforce & Dead Heat)

04/28 Los Angeles, CA – 1720 (feat. Mindforce & Dead Heat)

04/30 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp (feat. Outburst, Mindforce & Dead Heat)

05/01 Oxnard, CA – OPACC (feat. Outburst & Dead Heat)

w/ Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg and Pain Of Truth:

05/09 Denver, CO – HQ

05/10 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

05/11 Louisville, KY – Portal

05/12 Buffalo, NY – Showplace Theatre

05/13 Cambridge, MA – Middle East

05/14 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

05/15 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

05/16 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

05/17 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

05/18 Columbus, OH – Skullys

05/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave

05/20 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

05/21 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

05/22 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

05/24 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

05/25 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

05/26 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

05/27 Houston, TX – Secret Group

05/28 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

05/29 Arlington, TX – So What?! Festival

05/31 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Terror:

06/17-18 Koulu, FIN – Metal Capital Festival

06/19 Saarbrucken, GER – Reality Bites Festival

06/24 Manchester, UK – Outbreak Festival

06/25 Ysselsteyn, NET – Jera On Air Festival

06/26 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest

09/08-11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

w/ Lionheart:

10/07 Stuttgart, GER – Im Wizemann (Halle)

10/08 Köln, GER – Live Music Hall

10/09 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo

10/11 Paris, FRA – La Machine de Moulin Rouge

10/13 Lyon, FRA – Le Ninkasi Kao

10/15 Vienna, AUT – Simm City

10/16 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory

10/17 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

10/18 Munich, GER – Backstage Werk

10/19 Nuremberg, GER – Lowensaal

10/20 Berlin, GER – Huxleys

10/21 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle

10/22 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

10/23 Wiesbaden, GER – Schalchthof