Terror Premiere New Music Video For New Single “Pain Into Power”
Hardcore veterans Terror premiere the title track to their new studio full-length “Pain Into Power“, which will arrive in stores next Friday, May 06th through Pure Noise Records. That outing finds the group reunited with founding guitarist Todd Jones (Nails,) who also produced the album.
Terror touring plans include:
04/27 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone (feat. Mindforce & Dead Heat)
04/28 Los Angeles, CA – 1720 (feat. Mindforce & Dead Heat)
04/30 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp (feat. Outburst, Mindforce & Dead Heat)
05/01 Oxnard, CA – OPACC (feat. Outburst & Dead Heat)
w/ Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg and Pain Of Truth:
05/09 Denver, CO – HQ
05/10 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
05/11 Louisville, KY – Portal
05/12 Buffalo, NY – Showplace Theatre
05/13 Cambridge, MA – Middle East
05/14 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
05/15 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
05/16 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
05/17 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
05/18 Columbus, OH – Skullys
05/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave
05/20 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
05/21 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
05/22 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
05/24 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
05/25 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
05/26 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live
05/27 Houston, TX – Secret Group
05/28 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
05/29 Arlington, TX – So What?! Festival
05/31 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Terror:
06/17-18 Koulu, FIN – Metal Capital Festival
06/19 Saarbrucken, GER – Reality Bites Festival
06/24 Manchester, UK – Outbreak Festival
06/25 Ysselsteyn, NET – Jera On Air Festival
06/26 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
09/08-11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
w/ Lionheart:
10/07 Stuttgart, GER – Im Wizemann (Halle)
10/08 Köln, GER – Live Music Hall
10/09 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo
10/11 Paris, FRA – La Machine de Moulin Rouge
10/13 Lyon, FRA – Le Ninkasi Kao
10/15 Vienna, AUT – Simm City
10/16 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory
10/17 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
10/18 Munich, GER – Backstage Werk
10/19 Nuremberg, GER – Lowensaal
10/20 Berlin, GER – Huxleys
10/21 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle
10/22 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
10/23 Wiesbaden, GER – Schalchthof
