Breaking In A Sequence (Ex-Korn) Premiere New Music Video “Leave Me Be”
Breaking In A Sequence - featuring ex-Korn drummer David Silveria - premiere a new official music video for their song “Leave Me Be”. The track is taken from their recently released EP “Defy The Algorithm“, which was released this past Friday, April 22nd.
The band will be performing live this week at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on April 28th with Lions At The Gate and more.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fallujah Premiere New Single “Radiant Ascension”
- Next Article:
Terror Premiere New Music Video & Single
0 Comments on "Breaking In A Sequence (Ex-Korn) Premiere Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.