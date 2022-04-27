Breaking In A Sequence (Ex-Korn) Premiere New Music Video “Leave Me Be”

Breaking In A Sequence - featuring ex-Korn drummer David Silveria - premiere a new official music video for their song “Leave Me Be”. The track is taken from their recently released EP “Defy The Algorithm“, which was released this past Friday, April 22nd.

The band will be performing live this week at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on April 28th with Lions At The Gate and more.