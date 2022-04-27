Fallujah Premiere New Single “Radiant Ascension” - Announce New Album And Lineup

Technical death metal stronghold Fallujah announce a September 09th release date slated for their fifth studio full-length “Empyrean” through Nuclear Blast Records. A first new single named “Radiant Ascension” from the effort has premiered and is available via YouTube and Spotify below.





The studio lineup for that effort included longtime lead guitarist/backing vocalist Scott Carstairs and drummer Andrew Baird. Evan Brewer (ex-The Faceless) has taken over bass duties, while the band seem to have recruited Kyle Schaefer of Achaeologist as their new vocalist/guitarist.