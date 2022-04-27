Lions At The Gate (Ex-Ill Niño) Premiere New Music Video “Find My Way” Featuring Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk

Band Photo: Ill Nino (?)

Lions At The Gate premiered a new official music video for their new track “Find My Way“. Jinjer frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk guests on that song and the video.

Lions At The Gate of course feature ex-Ill Niño members Cristian Machado, Ahrue “Luster” Ilustre Diego Verduzco, bassist Stephen Brewer (Westfield Massacre) and drummer Fern Lemus among their ranks.

States Machado:

“With ‘Find My Way‘, we tried to break all the formulaic rules on this one. Pushed the boundaries, took it to extremes. In the end, we realized how rewarding it was fitting intensely contrasting musical elements into one track. And it is a killer heavy track that also offers a beautifully haunting melody.

From the onset it seemed perfect for Tatiana’s voice, the fact that she wound up on the track is mind-blowing. Her voice is absolutely stunning and it is a huge honor having her on. Lyrically the song walks the line between fear, surrender, and the will to overcome. At the time of writing the album, I felt pinned by so many things gone wrong in my life.

I remember I just held on to hope and faith long enough till I found a place of safe surrender. A place where I could slowly lift the weight off, finally be untethered. It’s a familiar theme that resonates throughout the whole album, the will to overcome, the power to see the beauty in a world that is unforgiving.”

Lions At The Gate will be performing live at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA this Thursday, April 28th with Thrown Into Exile and Breaking In A Sequence joining them as support acts.