Carrion Vael Premiere New Single “Wings Of Deliverance”
Technical death metal outfit Carrion Vael premiere a first single from their upcoming new album “Abhorrent Obsessions”. Titled “Wings Of Deliverance“ it is streaming via YouTube for you now below. Their album is scheduled for an August 12th release through Unique Leader Records.
