Yatra Premiere New Single “Death Cantation”
Maryland’s blackened sludge/death metal trio Yatra premiere their single “Death Cantation“. It arrives as the second advance track off their fourth studio full-length “Born Into Chaos“ due out on June 10th via Prosthetic Records.
Tells guitarist/vocalist Dana Helmuth:
“‘Death Cantation‘ is a battle thrash seek and destroy mission into a burning Gygaxian mindscape of blood and fire. This was the last song written before we recorded Born into Chaos and it’s become one of our favorites in the live set.”
