Haken Shares New Music Video "Nightingale"

Progressive rockers, Haken, are excited to announce the release of their brand new single, "Nightingale." The latest single showcases the first new material the band have presented with returning keyboard player, Pete Jones, and the first since the release of their last album, "Virus," back in 2020. You can watch the video below.

The band comments: "'Nightingale' was the first track Pete Jones presented to the band after rejoining Haken this year. The initial song idea quickly inspired of the classic Haken sound and naturally evolved into some new harmonic territory. The song ranges from delicate moments to monstrous riffs.

"We enlisted Jens Bogren to mix Nightingale and, as always, he’s blown us away by capturing every detail while delivering power and energy. We couldn’t be happier with the finished product.

"Lyrically, the song reflects on the creative process itself; with a message that although it may be difficult of late, we must remember to be thankful for the positives in life; be they big or small."