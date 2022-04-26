Gwar Releases New Single "Mother Fucking Liar"

Band Photo: Gwar (?)

Humans, you have waited long enough! The day is finally here! As of today, your Lords and Masters Gear unleash their latest aural masterpiece. Taken from their forthcoming album, The New Dark Ages, Gwar is pleased as piss to debut the song “Mother Fucking Liar”. Watch the visualizer below.

“This song is for anybody who’s sick of all the pieces of shit talking out of both sides of their mouth. Motherfuck a motherfucking liar,” says vocalist Blöthar the Berserker.

The New Dark Ages chronicles Gwar's adventures in the Duoverse, where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blóthar’s terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounter new allies, such as the murderous maven known as The Cutter. Along the way, they battle the living monuments of a lost cause and armies of undead soldiers who Rise Again to fight a New Civil War.

Pre-order The New Dark Ages here. The album will be released on CD/digital on June 3, and vinyl and cassette on September 16 via the band’s own Pit Records.