Darkane Posts New Music Video "Inhuman Spirits" Online

Darkane will release their new studio album Inhuman Spirits on June 24 via Massacre Records. Today, the band release the "Inhuman Spirits" single and music video. Find the song on streaming platforms here, and watch the video below.

Says the band: "The title track represents almost everything that is Darkane: fast and intense metal, melodic chorus, different vocal styles, intricate riffing, pounding drums, cool rhythms and some classical orchestra elements. The lyrics deal with someone or something that is spreading disaster and lies and are trapped in delusions leading to disaster."