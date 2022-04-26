Berthold City Premiere New Single & Music Video "Flashing Lights" From New Album "When Words Are Not Enough"

Los Angeles hardcore outfit Berthold City premiere a new single entitled “Flashing Lights”, taken from their latest album "When Words Are Not Enough", which was released March 18, 2022.

Check out now "Flashing Lights" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Berthold City are: frontman Andrew Kline (Strife, World Be Free), guitarists Dennis McDonald (Internal Affairs) and Dave Itow (The Mistake), drummer Adam Galindo (Abrasian, One Choice), bassist John Eightclip (Allegiance).

Comment the group:

"The concept of the video was to play with the pace and speed of the way the song was written. Then use that as a metaphor for the internal monologue we as humans struggle with daily. The lyrical delivery, and the public facing freneticism of Andrew contrasted with the inner monologue of the instrumentation acting as a metaphor for how our brain makes decisions. How do we slow down decision making and ultimately life, in order to actually determine what we hold as valuable?"

"As Ferris Bueller said, 'Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.' Take all the information you're given from all different aspects of life and slow those moments down. Take what you can from different thoughts, ideas, and philosophies. Then determine if your value is based on the money you have, or the way you actually live."

The new album was mixed by Nick Jett (Terror), mastered by Brad Boatright (Integrity, Jesus Piece, God's Hate), given cover art created by Jeremy Dean, and features a guest appearance from Jason Mazzola (Count Me Out) on "Left With Nothing" and John Eightclip (Allegiance) on the track "Still Holding On."