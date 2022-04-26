Bleed The Sky Premiere New Single & Music Video “Rot In Flesh” - Welcome Rudy Flores (So This Is Suffering) As Their New Frontman

Californian metal band Bleed The Sky have announced Rudy Flores (So This Is Suffering) as their new singer. A new track and music video named “Rot In Flesh” with their new frontman can be streamed below.

Tell the band:

“The lyrics of ‘Rot In Flesh‘ represent the choice to overcome negativity from one’s own toxic thoughts and others trying to bring you down. Sonically, this song hints at Bleed The Sky‘s new direction and what people can expect from our upcoming releases. This is just the beginning. We are very excited to show you what else this new line-up has to offer.”