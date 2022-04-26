Bleed The Sky Premiere New Single & Music Video “Rot In Flesh” - Welcome Rudy Flores (So This Is Suffering) As Their New Frontman
Californian metal band Bleed The Sky have announced Rudy Flores (So This Is Suffering) as their new singer. A new track and music video named “Rot In Flesh” with their new frontman can be streamed below.
Tell the band:
“The lyrics of ‘Rot In Flesh‘ represent the choice to overcome negativity from one’s own toxic thoughts and others trying to bring you down. Sonically, this song hints at Bleed The Sky‘s new direction and what people can expect from our upcoming releases. This is just the beginning. We are very excited to show you what else this new line-up has to offer.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Abated Mass Of Flesh Premiere Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Oxalate Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Bleed The Sky Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.