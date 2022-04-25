Abated Mass Of Flesh Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "The Existence Of Human Suffering"

Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based slamming brutal deathcore outfit Abated Mass Of Flesh premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "The Existence Of Human Suffering", which was released April 15, 2022.

Check out now "The Existence Of Human Suffering" in its entirety via YouTube below.