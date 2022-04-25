Decline of Order Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Leaving This World"
Tacoma/Walla Walla, Washington State-based brutal deathcore outfit Decline of Order premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP by the name of "Leaving This World", which was released April 22nd, 2022.
Check out now "Leaving This World" streaming in its entirety below.
