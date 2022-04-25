Visceral Explosion Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Human Meat Distribution Process"
South Korean brutal death metal band Visceral Explosion premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Human Meat Distribution Process", which was released April 23rd, 2022 via Rotten Music.
Check out now "Human Meat Distribution Process" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lil Sleepy Premiere New Animated Music Video
- Next Article:
Decline of Order Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Visceral Explosion Premiere Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.