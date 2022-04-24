Guineapig Premiere New Single "Taxidermia" From Upcoming New Album "Parasite"
Italian goregrind band Guineapig premiere a new single titled “Taxidermia”, taken from their upcoming sophomore album "Parasite", which will be out on June 10th through Spikerot Records.
Check out now "Taxidermia" streaming via YouTube for you below.
