Tzompantli Premiere New Song "Ohtlatocopailcahualuztli" From Upcoming New Album "Tlazcaltiliztli"

U.S. death/doom metal outfit Tzompantli premiere a new song entitled “Ohtlatocopailcahualuztli”, taken from their upcoming new album "Tlazcaltiliztli", which will be released by 20 Buck Spin Records on May 6th, 2022.

Check out now "Ohtlatocopailcahualuztli" streaming via YouTube for you below.