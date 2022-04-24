Khold Premiere New Track "Apostel" From Upcoming New Album "Svartsyn"
Norwegian black metal band Khold premiere a new track called “Apostel”, taken from their upcoming new album "Svartsyn", due out in stores on June 24th via Soulseller Records.
Check out now "Apostel" streaming via YouTube for you below.
