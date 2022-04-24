Hypermass Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Behind the Leviathan" From Upcoming Debut Album "Empyrean"
Norwegian metal band Hypermass premiere a new song and lyric video “Behind the Leviathan”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Empyrean", which will be out in stores June 3rd.
Check out now "Behind the Leviathan" streaming via YouTube for you below.
