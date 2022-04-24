Black Void (Borknagar, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Dadaist Disgust" - Sakis Tolis Of Rotting Christ Guests

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Norwegian band Black Void (Borknagar, etc.) premiere a new song entitled “Dadaist Disgust”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Antithesis", due out on May 27th via Nuclear Blast. The track features guest vocals by Sakis Tolis of Rotting Christ.

Check out now "Dadaist Disgust" streaming via YouTube for you below.



