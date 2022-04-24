Black Void (Borknagar, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Dadaist Disgust" - Sakis Tolis Of Rotting Christ Guests
Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)
Norwegian band Black Void (Borknagar, etc.) premiere a new song entitled “Dadaist Disgust”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Antithesis", due out on May 27th via Nuclear Blast. The track features guest vocals by Sakis Tolis of Rotting Christ.
Check out now "Dadaist Disgust" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Art of Attrition Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Hypermass Premiere New Song "Behind the Leviathan"
0 Comments on "Black Void Premiere New Song 'Dadaist Disgust'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.