Born In Blood Premiere New NSFW Music Video "Misery"
Groove metal band Born In Blood premiere their new single and NSFW music video "Misery" streaming via YouTube for you below. The group will release their new album of the same name on May 13th, 2022.
Tells frontman Talmage Crumholt IV:
"'Misery' is a punishing track that encompasses what to expect from this band. It's the first song you hear in our set to get yourself ready for what's to come and it holds no punches. Right off the bat you get a flurry of chaos into a fast paced groove. It's one of our earliest songs but still stands strong with all of our newer material. The music continually builds upon itself as the song progresses, kind of like anxiety building to a simulate someone enduring the worst parts but still moving forward. Misery loves company and the story shows how it can turn people into monsters."
