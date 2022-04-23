Suntold Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Debut Album "World Torn Asunder"
Suntold premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new debut album "World Torn Asunder", out in stores now.
Check out now "World Torn Asunder" in its entirety below.
Suntold are:
Vocalist- Dakota Rivera (Inanimate Prognosis, Hellthorne)
Guitar/Mixing/Mastering- Cedric Hannecart (Human Vivisection, Sadistic Defilement, etc.)
Drums- Stijn Kelchtermans
