Suntold Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Debut Album "World Torn Asunder"

Suntold premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new debut album "World Torn Asunder", out in stores now.

Check out now "World Torn Asunder" in its entirety below.





Suntold are:

Vocalist- Dakota Rivera (Inanimate Prognosis, Hellthorne)

Guitar/Mixing/Mastering- Cedric Hannecart (Human Vivisection, Sadistic Defilement, etc.)

Drums- Stijn Kelchtermans