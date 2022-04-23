Caliban Premiere New Music Video “Alien”

Band Photo: Caliban (?)

A new official music video for German metal band Caliban‘s track named “Alien” accompanies the band’s release of their new album “Dystopia“.

Comment the band:

“This track goes out to everyone. Because everyone is special. Sometimes we’re getting lost on our way and feel like strangers, but also feel home everywhere we are. We shouldn’t be afraid to explore the unknown.”

Caliban are currently out playing two more elease shows with Neverland in Ashes as opener:

04/23 Essen, GER – Turock

04/24 Karlsruhe, GER – Stadtmitte