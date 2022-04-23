A Wake In Providence Premiere New Official Music Video "GodKiller"

New York-based deathcore outfit A Wake In Providence have inked a record deal with Unique Leader Records. In celebration of that, they premiere a new official music video for their latest track by the name of “GodKiller“.







“‘GodKiller‘ came about after some discussion of what’s next for us. I felt we needed a change, something to show where we are as a band and something that we as a whole felt was right. This song is by far the most important song we have ever released, and we feel the song and the accompanying video shows how seriously we take that. We hope you all enjoy ‘GodKiller‘. Thank You.

When something feels right, you know it’s right and signing with Unique Leader felt right from the start. I believe I speak for everyone when I say, we truly feel connected to the team at UL and can’t wait for what the future holds with such a strong support system and partnership.”