Breaking In A Sequence (Ex-Korn) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Twine" From New EP "Defy The Algorithm"

posted Apr 23, 2022 at 3:52 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Korn

Band Photo: Korn (?)

Breaking In A Sequence - featuring ex-Korn drummer David Silveria - have just released their new EP “Defy The Algorithm” and premiere a single and music video for "Twine" from it streaming for you below.

Breaking In A Sequence will return onstage later this month at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on April 28th together with Lions At The Gate (Ex-Ill Niño) .

“Defy The Algorithm” track list:

01 – “Twine”
02 – “Surprise”
03 – “Worn Down”
04 – “Antibodies”
05 – “Leave Me Be”
06 – “Naive”

