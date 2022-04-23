Breaking In A Sequence (Ex-Korn) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Twine" From New EP "Defy The Algorithm"

Band Photo: Korn (?)

Breaking In A Sequence - featuring ex-Korn drummer David Silveria - have just released their new EP “Defy The Algorithm” and premiere a single and music video for "Twine" from it streaming for you below.

Breaking In A Sequence will return onstage later this month at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on April 28th together with Lions At The Gate (Ex-Ill Niño) .

“Defy The Algorithm” track list:

01 – “Twine”

02 – “Surprise”

03 – “Worn Down”

04 – “Antibodies”

05 – “Leave Me Be”

06 – “Naive”