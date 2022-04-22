Goatwhore Announces Co-Headlining Tour Dates With Incantation

Goatwhore will continue their 2022 live takeover in August with a co-headlining tour alongside death metal pioneers, Incantation. The Vile Ascension trek will commence on August 1 in Orlando, Florida and conclude August 27 in their home city of New Orleans, Louisiana. Additional support will be provided by Bewitcher and Caveman Cult (on select dates).

Comments guitarist Sammy Duet, "Attention all hellrats, rivetheads and demoniacs! I am beyond stoked to announce that Goatwhore and Incantation will be joined in an infernal pact for a full US co-headlining tour! Also joining us in the chaos will be black thrashers, Bewitcher and the bestial horde, Caveman Cult! You don't not want to miss this show of total unholy lunacy!"

The tour dates are as follows:

August 1 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

August 2 - Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA

August 4 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

August 5 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA

August 6 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

August 7 - Middle East - Boston, MA

August 8 - Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

August 9 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

August 10 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

August 12 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

August 13 - Bluebird Theatre - Denver, CO

August 16 - El Corazon - Seattle. WA *

August 17 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR *

August 19 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA *

August 22 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM *

August 24 - Trees - Dallas, TX *

August 25 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX *

August 26 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX *

August 27 - One Eyed Jacks - New Orleans, LA *

* no Caveman Cult