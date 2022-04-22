Black Label Society Posts New Music Video "You Made Me Want To Live" Online
Heavy metal wrecking crew Black Label Society has posted a new music video online for the song, "You Made Me Want To Live." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Doom Crew Inc." which is available now through MNRK Heavy.
