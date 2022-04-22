Blacklab Releases New Single "Abyss Woods"

Band Photo: BlackLab (?)

It's 2022 and Blacklab are back. The self styled "Dark witch doom duo from Osaka, Japan" are set to drop their third album in the Summer and it is a veritable beast of a record. More on that to come though.

In the meantime ahead of their first appearance outside of Japan at London's Desertfest. The band are dropping a new single which is a little taster for the sonic mayhem to come on album 3. The full length version of the song will appear on the forthcoming album, and in the meantime, the single version can be heard via the band's official BandCamp.

"Abyss Woods" has all the trademark Blacklab sounds, furious fuzzed up riffs, rolling thunder drums and vocals slipping seamlessly from melodic to full on throat shred. Heavy stoner doom as only the Japanese can do. Add to that a new found assurance in the studio, with production by Jun Morino and mix by Wayne Adams (Big Lad, Green Lung, John, Cold In Berlin) and you have a potent indication of what's to come. In fact album 3 ramps things up even further we can assure you.

If you are in London post Desertfest, the band will be playing their only other gig in Europe on Monday 2nd May at the Victoria in Dalston. For more information, click here.