Venom Inc. To Release New Album "There's Only Black" In September; Shares New Lyric Video "How Many Can Die"

Extreme Metal pioneers Venom Inc. are proud to announce their sophomore album "There’s Only Black," which will be released on September 23rd 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records. Almost 40 years after their inception, the revitalized 1989-1992 Venom line-up of guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn and vocalist/bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan and the new addition of drummer Jeramie "Warmachine" Kling have returned with one hell of a follow-up to their acclaimed debut, "Avé," and show no signs of slowing down. You can check out a lyric video for the album's first single, "How Many Can Die" below.

Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan comments:

"Following Wacken in 2019, our live season closed giving us time where I could have my hip replacement surgery and the band could use the recovery time to work on a new album...Little did anyone know we’d be hit by a pandemic that would pause the whole world.

"We began our work at a pace, then being locked down with no prospect of live shows, we decided there was no need to rush it but instead utilise the time to create without the pressure of live work looming.

"So we began recording our songs and after producing twice the amount required, we began editing, touching up, improving and polishing until we finally had what we felt was THE correct album to finally present to you: a pure ball of furious Venom Inc. power that left us feeling proud and excited at the same time. THIS album will soon be yours!!! And as the world runs through its evolution of colours remember: when the sun goes out...THERE’S ONLY BLACK! AVE!"

Tracklisting:

1 How Many Can Die

2. Infinitum

3. Come To Me

4. There's Only Black

5. Tyrant

6. Don't Feed Me Your Lies

7. Man As God

8. Burn Liar Burn

9. Nine

10. Rampant

11. The Dance

12. Inferno