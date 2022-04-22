Horizon Ignited Posts New Lyric Video "Servant" Online

After the announcement of their highly anticipated album "Towards The Dying Lands," set to be released on July 1st, and after the release of the first two singles from the upcoming LP, Horizon Ignited now deliver their third single called "Servant." The track is accompanied by a lyric video.

The Finns have once again delivered a tempting taster of the new record, combining fast heavy metal elements with demanding lyricism.

Singer Okko Solanterä stated about the new single:

"'Servant' is the fastest and thrashiest song of the album. Very straightforward and aggressive, with a melodic chorus giving some room to breathe and bringing some nice dynamics. The song is this Lovecraftian sci-fi story about a person who pledges himself to serve a dark purpose, becoming a loyal subject to an eldritch being who wages war and brings death across the whole universe, literally conquering planets within his wake."