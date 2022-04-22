Dymbur Releases New Music Video "Rape Culture"
Shillong, India based, Khasi Thraat Folk Metal band Dymbur has released the official music video for "Rape Culture". Recorded. Mixed & mastered by founder and guitarist Cornelius Kharsyntiew at Legato Recording Studio, the video for "Rape Culture" was produced by Andreas Nathanial War and edited by Kharsyntitew.
“The song ‘Rape Culture’ is an attempt to raise awareness on the rape crisis that is prevalent in India. With the country's capital Delhi being termed 'The Rape Capital of The Nation', DYMBUR realized that it was high time that we need to address this issue.The song also talks about victims of rape such as Nirbhaya and Asifa. Of course, the other characters in the song are fictional but were an absolute necessity.
"Beside this the song also show cases Khasi Traditional Instruments (Ka Duitara, Ka Mieng, Ka Bom, Ka Shaw Shaw) indicating the band's shift towards folk metal, which we termed as 'Khasi Thraat folk metal.'” - Cornelius Kharsyntiew
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Udo Dirkschneider Shares Scorpions Cover
- Next Article:
Horizon Ignited Posts New Lyric Video Online
0 Comments on "Dymbur Releases 'Rape Culture' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.