Dymbur Releases New Music Video "Rape Culture"

Shillong, India based, Khasi Thraat Folk Metal band Dymbur has released the official music video for "Rape Culture". Recorded. Mixed & mastered by founder and guitarist Cornelius Kharsyntiew at Legato Recording Studio, the video for "Rape Culture" was produced by Andreas Nathanial War and edited by Kharsyntitew.

“The song ‘Rape Culture’ is an attempt to raise awareness on the rape crisis that is prevalent in India. With the country's capital Delhi being termed 'The Rape Capital of The Nation', DYMBUR realized that it was high time that we need to address this issue.The song also talks about victims of rape such as Nirbhaya and Asifa. Of course, the other characters in the song are fictional but were an absolute necessity.

"Beside this the song also show cases Khasi Traditional Instruments (Ka Duitara, Ka Mieng, Ka Bom, Ka Shaw Shaw) indicating the band's shift towards folk metal, which we termed as 'Khasi Thraat folk metal.'” - Cornelius Kharsyntiew